OFFICIAL SCHEDULES FOR THE PLAYOFFS PRESENTED BY CALIENTE.MX

Guadalajara Jalisco; December 23, 2021 (Media League ARCO) .-The wait ended, historically on December 25, the Playoffs of the 2021-2022 Season will start presented by Caliente.mx in the ARCO Mexican Pacific League, the first phase will be played by Mayos de Navojoa, Algodoneros de Guasave, Yaquis de Obregón , Águilas de Mexicali, Charros de Jalisco, Naranjeros de Hermosillo, Tomateros de Culiacán and Sultanes de Monterrey.

All the series, from the first phase, Semifinal and Final Series, will be the best of 7, with a 2-3-2 format, starting at the home of the best seeded -by points in the first playoff- and by general standing from the semifinals .

The entire LaMP postseason can be enjoyed live and exclusively on Sky, VeTV and extrabase.tv, the official hours in central Mexico time will be the following:

EAGLES OF MEXICALI:

December 25 and January 1: 8:00 p.m.

Monday to Friday 9:30 pm; Saturdays 8:00 pm; Sundays 6:00 p.m.

BEAUTIFUL ORANGES:

December 25 and January 1: 7:00 p.m.

Monday to Friday 8:30 pm; Saturdays 7:00 pm; Sundays 6:00 p.m.

YAQUIS FROM OBREGÓN:

December 25 and January 1: 6:10 p.m.

Monday to Friday 20:10 hours; Saturdays and Sundays 6:10 p.m.

MAY OF NAVOJOA:

December 25 and January 1: 8:30 p.m.

Monday to Friday and Saturday 8:30 p.m. and Sunday 6:00 p.m.

GUASAVE COTTON BOXES:

December 25 and January 1: 7:00 p.m.

Monday to Friday 8:30 pm; Saturdays 7:00 pm; Sundays 6:00 p.m.

CULIACÁN TOMATEROS:

Monday to Friday 8:05 pm; Saturdays 7:05 pm; Sundays 6:05 p.m.

CHARROS DE JALISCO:

December 25 and January 1: 6:00 p.m.

Monday to Friday 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays 6:00 p.m. Sundays: 5:00 p.m.

SULTANS OF MONTERREY:

Monday to Friday 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays 5:00 p.m.