Now available worldwide the Adidas special edition Xbox

Xbox and Microsoft continue to celebrate their 20th anniversary in style. After the arrival of the custom anniversary controller that caused a sensation, the Redmond team announced a new collaboration with Adidas to create some special and unique trainers.

Some shoes that until now were only available in the US but since yesterday they are already available all over the world, including Spain.

Get your Adidas Xbox now

Indeed, if you want to get one of these exclusive sports that are the result of the collaboration between Xbox and Adidas, you just have to go to your closest company store or buy them online at both the Adidas store and the Microsoft Store. Of course, prepare the portfolio since its price is € 140.