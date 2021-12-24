Nostalgic musical of love and racial struggle – Column by Mauricio Laurens – Columnists – Opinion

The unforgettable original film, co-directed by Robert Wise and choreographer Jerome Robbins; the present, faithful adaptation of the danced and sung show of 1957, with social and melodramatic emphasis –in that order–, by the multifaceted and superlative director-producer Steven Spielberg. This latest bilingual creation underscores Puerto Rico’s pro-independence support, with a brilliant staging of fights between New York gang members (Jets) and outcasts from the Caribbean (Sharks); in addition, a reinterpretation of the sublime romantic piece Romeo and Juliet, with film music composed by Leonard Bernstein and conducted by the Venezuelan Gustavo Dudamel – director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Love without barriers (1961). From the recursive Broadway theatrical montage and the melodious long-playing acetate (LP), to the widespread film re-enactment seen around the world. Its prologue: aerial approach, starting from the south of Manhattan, with skyscrapers and avenues that stretch across Central Park to stop on rickety buildings, scaffolding of metal stairs and dark alleys frequented by poor ethnic minorities. Two interracial, antagonistic gangs: native white boys with oxygenated hair and immigrants with coppery skins clashed in ballrooms and boxing, until turning such community settings into makeshift battlefields.

Dramatized technical narrative to represent the double ethnic and sentimental conflict with no way out, since peace and happiness or harmony between the parties was impossible. Romeo (Tony), leader of the Jets, and Julieta (María, sister of a Puerto Rican front line); that is to say, Shakespeare transferred to Latin underworld in the 1950s. From the initial cast: the beautiful forever Natalie Wood, the Oscar obtained by Rita Moreno and a victim to two sides (the Greek George Chakiris as Bernardo).

West side story (2021). Unavoidable tragedy musicalized with the apotheosis of Hollywood and the brilliant tradition of Broadway, whose renewed staging was a nostalgic project long cherished by that American monster of the Seventh Art; the intervention of the stage script is due to the award-winning playwright Tony Kushner – Pulitzer literary prize, thanks to his play Angels in america– and a vibrant youthful choreography that preserves Jerome Robbins’ balanced placements.

Broadway mounted the interracial romance in 1957, and Hollywood imposed the melodramatic qualities of the film hit of the early 1960s worldwide.

Its prologue, this time, flies over the cement and glass metropolis by means of a drone that sweeps panoramic surfaces damaged by demolitions, uncovered sewers and working-class neighborhoods plagued by garbage and debris – on the Upper West Side. Where once blacks, Jews, Greeks and Italian Americans lived, now these foreign minorities have moved to residential areas as higher-income homeowners. Love in a nobody’s zone once again plays a preponderant role, tempered by difficult circumstances when repressed violence and racial hatred make mixed romances impossible and eat away at societies not entirely settled in their ancestral territories or recent migrations.

From the current cast, three prominent names: veteran Puerto Rican actress Rita Moreno (90 years old, who returns as Valentina, leader of her Raizal community between a rock and a hard place), the young and talented Ansel Elgort (New Yorker, 27 years old) and the Promising singer-songwriter of just 20 years Rachel Zegler (born in New Jersey to a Barranquilla mother). The marked bilingualism, Spanish and English, better known as Spanglish, has been imposed from its beginnings by schematically exploring the family, daily life, of the school and street nucleus from the islander ‘Free Associated State’ of Puerto Rico.

There were some incongruities in its original American version, since parliaments and song lyrics were dubbed to homogenize and impose the dominant language of the North American public. Something similar happens with the differences that have arisen between the self-styled Hispanics of other times, in California, and Latinos en bloc as they are usually classified today from Miami. Spielberg, in addition to respecting the dramatic and musical lines of the original productions, became a pro-independence activist for the rights inherent to an ‘unincorporated territory’ as self-determining.

Broadway mounted the interracial romance in 1957, and Hollywood imposed worldwide the melodramatic qualities of the film hit of the early 60s. The cast of the Puerto Rican ‘sharks’ at present is mostly of Hispanic origin, when before gringo boys were made up and their skins darkened white. The only exception: Rita Moreno, who repeats as a dual national and who won a golden statuette as a supporting actress.

The Colombian-American Zegler replaced the magnificent Wood sixty years later, in close auditions with about thirty thousand girls; the opaque Richard Beymer, in the role of Tony, was replaced by the New York heartthrob Elgort – who will surely be nominated for an Oscar. As for Bernardo, María’s brother and mortally wounded by Tony, the Canadian David Álvarez took over from the Greek-American Chakiris. Two curious comparisons: the first tape recorded 2 hours 33 minutes; the second lasts three more minutes; While the legendary and iconic Maria was barely 1 m 57cm tall, the new love and long-suffering Juliet has the same beauty and petite stature as her predecessor.

MAURICIO LAURENS

