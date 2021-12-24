Nicole Kidman confesses that she has been rejected in Hollywood for her age – El Financiero

Nicole Kidman is one of the actresses in the industry of Hollywood what is proud of her age and does not remain silent in the face of the discrimination suffered daily, especially women, when you turn 40 years old, as he made it known in his speech at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

This time he returned to the charge and assured that thanks to his interpretation of the comedian and actress Lucille ball in his latest film Being the Ricardos is that he was able to reflect and identify more with the issue. In an interview with Dujour, via People, admitted that a As an adult, it is more difficult to get a role, as there is a greater rejection.

“There is an industry consensus that as an actress, at age 40, you are done. I never sat in a chair and heard someone say, ‘Your due date is past,’ but hI have lived through times when you are being rejected and the door is closed for you. It’s definitely changing and moving, but that’s what it’s all about Being the Ricardos”He added.

The actress of 54 years I trust that the panorama has changed compared to how it was some time ago because there are more opportunities and specifically recalled a part of the film directed by Aaron Sorkin.

“There’s a scene where they say, ‘You’re 39, and that’s it. It’s over for you. ‘ I know that feeling. In a way I did. And it was like ‘ok’. When television suddenly opened a door for her, it also opened a door for me”, He recently told Today.

Being the Ricardos has nominations for the next Golden Globes and Critic’s Choice Awards. The cast is completed by Javier Bardem, JK Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Clark Gregg, Robert Pine, Linda Lavin, Christopher Denham, Jake Lacy, Nelson Franklin and John Rubinstein.