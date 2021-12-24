Nicolas Cage returns to the big screen with Prisoners of the Ghostland

Prisoners of the Ghostland It will be released in cinema, VOD and digital on September 17.

RLJE Films has revealed the first full trailer of Prisoners of the Ghostland, the new post-apocalyptic action-adventure film. It is starring Nicolas Cage In the role of Hero, a bank robber who breaks out of jail to help find the missing granddaughter of a warlord.

Prisoners of the Ghostland officially premiered at the Film Festival of Sundance of this year, and the own Vinnie mancuso de Collider, in his criticism, referred to her as a superb mix of gonzo genres on the Anyone hoping to understand what the hell is going on at any given moment may be disappointed, but if you indulge in this thing, it’s a neon-lit journey worth it.. Cage has referred to the film as the wildest movie he’s ever made, and two seconds after seeing this trailer, it is understandable.

Directed by Sion Sono (Suicide Club, 2002) from a script written by Aaron Hendry Y Reza Sixo Safai, Prisoners of the Land of Spirits It also stars Bill Moseley (Halloween, 2007), Nick cassavetes (Face to face, 1997) and Sofia boutella (The Mummy, 2017) together to Cage.

Synopsis and official trailer

In the treacherous border town of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is brought out of jail by wealthy warlord The Governor (Bill Moseley), whose adoptive granddaughter Berenice (Sofia Boutella) has disappeared. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for recovering the fugitive. Tied to a leather suit that self-destructs in five days, the bandit sets out on a journey to find the young woman and his own path to redemption.

Its premiere is scheduled for September 17 in theaters.