New option for Club América in the position of winger on the right

Even though that him America club has already announced the incorporation of two elements to its ranks, none meets the requirements that Santiago Solari He has been asking since the beginning of the previous contest. Certainly, Diego Valdes comes to revolutionize the offensive of the Eagles, while Jonathan dos Santos it will generate more competition in the containment media. However, the Argentine Technical Director wants a winger on the right who works in the position naturally, since he is tired of filling in the space with other players who do not finish being in that area. Recently, it has transpired that the Eagles they would have a new option in mind.

As reported by the site Monumental Eagles, the directive headed by Santiago Banos is already considering hiring Joaquin Montecinos, Chilean player whose strength is explosiveness at the front with speed and agility. The current footballer of the Audax Italiano has caught the attention of Cruz Azul Futbol Club and Rayados de Monterrey, institutions of which it is known, there is interest but no offers on the table. Thus, America could enter into a direct deal to get Montecinos.

In the past semester, Montecinos participated in the 69% of minutes possible distributed in 28 games, where he found rival networks on seven occasions and distributed five assists, numbers that made him stand out as one of the best wingers in the league. Chilean League. Joaquin has a contract until the end of 2025, so any team in the MX League who wants to hire him must pay his termination clause.

The reinforcement that Santiago Solari wants for Club América

With the departure of Renato Ibarra, the Eagles they were left without an extreme by natural right, because although the Ecuadorian seemed an ideal option to perform as Solari wants, his injury and personal situation led him to move away again from Coapa, despite being one of the best in their position within the Mexican First Division. Now it seems that an attacker with these characteristics will be sought in the South American market, a mission that seems complicated considering that the winter period does not have as much time to negotiate as in the summer.