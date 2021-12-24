Netflix premieres January 2022: Series, films and documentaries that come to take the cold out of you

2022 is just around the corner and as expected, Netflix wants to pamper its beloved streamers so that they start the year with the best possible attitude and, for that reason, it brings incredible premiere stories that will not let you get up from your chair.

So that once and for all, you can start organizing your marathon weekends with premiere series, films and documentaries, here we list everything that is coming this year that is about to begin. Ready?

Series

One of the most anticipated releases by fans of the streaming platform is the new season of Ozark, which comes to an end in this fourth installment. In addition, we will also finally see the new Rebelde series, which will fill us with nostalgia and make us sing again the songs that made the group RBD famous.

‘Rebelde’: (January 5)

‘Club Istanbul: Part 2’: (January 6)

‘Hype House’: (January 7)

‘The chosen one’: (January 13)

‘File 81’: (January 14)

‘After Life: Beyond My Woman – Season 3’: (January 14)

‘The house’: (January 14)

‘Playing with fire’: (January 19)

Riverdale: Season 5 ‘: (January 20)

‘Ozark: Season 4, Part 1’: (January 21)

‘Snowpiercer: Season 3’: (January 25)

‘The Sinner: Season 4 – Percy’: (January 26)

‘The woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window’: (January 28)

‘Jonathan Van Ness pique your curiosity’: (January 28)

‘We are dead’: (January 28)

‘The Walking Dead: Season 10’: (January 30)

Films

The film ‘The Silent Place’, starring Emily Blunt will keep fans glued to their seats and in total silence; while there are already those who are waiting to see the story of ‘Mother / Android’, starring Chloë Grace Moretz.

‘A place in silence’ (January 1)

‘The wasteland’ (January 6)

‘Mother / Android’ (January 7)

‘The origin of the world’ (January 11)

‘The Knot Killer’ (January 12)

‘Impúdica’ (January 13)

‘The comedian’ (January 14)

‘Royal Treatment’ (January 20)

‘Munich on the eve of a war’ (January 21)

‘Play at home’ (January 28)

Documentaries

One of the most anticipated documentaries is the one based on the Brazilian soccer star, Neymar, who will tell us personal details and his career to stardom, surrounded by personal problems and constant pressure from the press.

‘Who pulls the strings: On the trail of the greatest imposters’: (January 18)

‘The divine gluttony Volume 2’: (January 19)

‘Neymar: the perfect chaos’: (January 25)

Anime

One of the great premieres for anime lovers is: ‘DOTA’, where all the heroes will be summoned to fight against fearsome forces that must plunge the world into darkness.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood – Book 2: (Jan 6)

Youth in orbit: (January 28)

So now you know, this 2022 you will definitely not lack options to enjoy the cold afternoons of January in the comfort of your home.

