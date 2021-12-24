Netflix: Perfect Crime, Ryan Gosling and Anthony Hopkins’ Forgotten Movie Gets Streaming Success | Movies and series

Perfect Crime, a 2007 film, has come back to life 14 years after its premiere. With its entry into the Netflix catalog, Gregory Hoblit’s drama is part of the TOP 10 of streaming in Peru.

With a plot, which subscribers have liked for its plot twists, it stars Ryan Gosling, Anthony Hopkins, David Strathairn, and Rosamund Pike.

Perfect Crime Trailer

Ted Crawford, character of Anthony Hopkins, discovers that his wife has betrayed him and therefore plans the perfect crime seeking revenge. As the main suspect of having shot the woman, Willy Beachum (Ryan Gosling), a promising prosecutor who has never lost a case, questions him in court. However, he cannot find enough evidence to frame Crawford and sees his professional life turned upside down.

The rebirth of Fracture

In 2007, the film did well on the big screen, but not as well as expected. It ran for three weeks and grossed $ 92 million at the global box office, an interesting figure considering that the budget was $ 10 million.

Perfect Crime was directed by Gregory Hoblit and stars Anthony Hopkins, Ryan Gosling, David Strathairn, Rosamund Pike, Embeth Davidtz, and Billy Burke, among others. It lasts 113 minutes and can be seen on Netflix.