Natalie Portman and Serena Williams’ soccer team to take over the world

Natalie Portman poses with the Angel City FC jersey, a team of which she is an investor

It’s a fact: in 2022 there will be a new team in the NWSL, the National Women’s Soccer League of the United States. But it is not just any team. Because it’s called Angel City FC and it’s an established club in California, and with very famous owners and investors, linked to the Hollywood jet set and with high profile athletes.

Who are they? The actresses Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner, America Ferrera, Eva Longoria and Jessica Chastain, tennis player Serena Williams and the ex footballers Mia Hamm and Cobi Jones, among several more than a long list.

The team will play in the stadium Bank of California, which has the capacity to 22,000 people and is used by Los Angeles FC, of the MLS.

With the shield, the club explains that it will seek to convey with it the audacious vision of “rewriting the rules for sports teams around the world and creating an impact on and off the pitch.” The main inspiration for this emblem was the city in which the team is located, the colors of the sunsets and the idea that all the inhabitants of The Angels They are united.

The shield of Angel City, the new team of the NWLS

The main character of the shield is an angel, which means the mission of the club of “be a positive light in the world of soccer and the local community. The reason why the angel goes beyond the limits of the shield is that it seeks to symbolize the commitment of Angel City to challenge what is established and break the mold of traditional sports clubs ”, according to the site Soccer bible.

That angel has 12 feathers, which represent the 11 players who will take to the field of play and the 12, on behalf of all the people who work in the institution and the fans.

The jersey itself is a Nike job. It is black in color and has a design that seeks to capture the essence of Los Angeles, California.

This plot contains a geometric representation of the sunrise and is attached to its campaign slogan: “A new sunrise”. All flanked by a series of zigzags that are inspired by the shapes of the official flag of the city of Los Angeles.

Teams of the United States Women’s League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns (affiliated with MLS)

Orlando Pride (affiliated with MLS)

Houston Dash (affiliated with MLS)

Utah Royals (affiliated with MLS)

Racing Louisville

OL Reign Washington

North Carolina Courage

Chicago Red Stars

Washington Spirit (Washington DC)

Sky Blue FC

Angel City FC

