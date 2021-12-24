My dad was working on this from heaven

The new América player spoke about the history of the Dos Santos at the club and his arrival means a dream come true

Jonathan dos Santos He assured that since he was little he dreamed of playing with him America and considered that his father Zizinho surely he worked from heaven to bring his arrival to the capital painting.

Jonathan Dos Santos with the America shirt. @America club

“From the cradle, from the cradle I dreamed that one day I would have loved to play in the America. As you say well, my dad was here in the America, Gio too, the fact of being here the Two saints We have already made history, it is an honor, it is also a pleasure to be able to fulfill the dream of the family, of my father, I believe that he was working in heaven to make this come true, “he explained.



“I am very happy to be able to fulfill a dream, many children always want to play in the team of their dreams, I am here with the same, fulfilling my dream, it finally comes true after a long time wanting to be here and now to enjoy the moment . I know that I am in a great institution, in the best club, the best team on the continent, I hope to fulfill the expectations that people have of me, “he said.

Jonathan dos Santos stated that the now deceased Zizinho He told him and his brother Giovani that they should play with the Eagles to fulfill their dream of being in that team.

“My dad always told us, you have to play in the AmericaThey have to fulfill that dream, it is the best team in Mexico, after 20 years I left the country to be here again and being able to be in the best team in Mexico is a source of pride. I am so happy, so happy to be here that sometimes I can’t find words of the happiness I feel, “he added.

The player, who reached the America After passing through the Los Angeles Galaxy, he declared that he arrives in full capacity and ruled out that he joins the America and then retire.

“I come fully, I am 31 years old, people say that I am coming to retire, for nothing, I still have a lot to give to myself and to the club. I’m hungry, very hungry to be able to get titles with him AmericaMake the fans happy is the most important thing, enjoy, enjoy the moment and what I’m living, “he added.

“I come to America To win titles, being in a club like these, you can’t afford anything other than titles, hopefully, God willing and I can do it, raise more than one glass ”, he asserted.

Jonathan dos Santos added that in a team like America There is always pressure, but more than feeling that, he wants to play and put his name in lato with the capital’s team.