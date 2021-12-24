Megan Fox: What is the disorder that the actress suffers from?

The actress Megan fox revealed that he suffers from body dysmorphic disorder, although he did not mention more details about it. “We can look at someone and think, ‘That person is so beautiful. His life must be very easy. ‘ Most likely, they don’t feel that way about themselves, ”he told GQ Style magazine.

He added: “Yes, I have body dysmorphia. I have many deep insecurities ”. In the United States, it is estimated to affect between 5 and 10 million peopleAlthough it could be a more common disease than you think, because people who suffer from it usually do not talk so easily about it.

What is body dysmorphic disorder?

It is a mental disorder, according to the Mayo Clinic portal, in which lhe person who suffers from it cannot stop thinking about perceived defects or appearance, “A defect that seems minor or that cannot be seen by others. But you can feel so embarrassed, intimidated and anxious that you may avoid many social situations. “

The individual who suffers from it focuses on your appearance or body image, causing him to check it in the mirror repeatedly. It is described in the same portal as the perceived defect

When this disorder also occurs others may develop such as anorexia, bulimia, vigorexia (obsession with exercising) u orthorexia (obsession with healthy foods).

The Ministry of Health refers that people with this condition are mainly concerned in the following body areas: skin, hair and nose.

He adds that a person can undergo different plastic surgeries in order to make various body changes. Among the treatments a person with this condition can take cognitive-behavioral therapies and medications.

