‘Matrix Resurrections’: The accident that left Keanu Reeves with his famous scar on his abdomen – Movie News

Keanu Reeves is known for his physical and mental delivery in each of his roles as in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’. Although this adrenaline has sometimes overwhelmed him, like the time he had an accident that left a scar on his abdomen.

“I love riding motorcycles. There is something in their freedom … I love how they look, how they smell, how they feel”, I told him Keanu reeves to CBS Sunday Morning, while explaining what led him to co-found Arch Motorcycle Company. His passion for speed seems to have no limits and this is not only because of his collection of custom-made motorcycles, it is because of his addiction to adrenaline, although this has overcome it on several occasions and his huge scar on his abdomen shows it.

It was in 1988 when the protagonist of Matrix Resurrections suffered one of his many accidents on a motorcycle. At the time, 24 years old, Keanu was not only young, but also more intrepid, so he decided to hike the mountainous area of ​​Topanga Canyon in Santa Monica, California without headlights.Of course, it ended up crashing. The consequences? He was hospitalized for a full week with a broken arm and ribs, not to mention the scar. “I call that a devil’s walk.”revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

This is what Keanu Reeves’ scar looks like from the motorcycle accident.



That’s when things go wrong. But there are other times when you go fast, or too fast, for the euphoria. I remember saying in my head: ‘I’m going to die.’

The accident left him in such poor physical condition that he lay on the ground for half an hour until he received help. If this was bulky enough already, There is still a truck descending at full speed, so he had to move to one side to avoid being run over, although his helmet was not as lucky.

“I remember calling for help. And someone answering from the dark, and then the flashing lights of an ambulance going down. This was after a truck ran over my helmet.”recalled the actor, who despite his injuries had to dodge a vehicle.

I took it off because I couldn’t breathe, and a truck got out. I got out of the way, and it flattened the helmet.

It took 18 years for Keanu Reeves to step into Neo’s shoes again in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’.



After this experience in which he was between life and death, the protagonist of titles such as John Wick 3: Parabellum Y Bill & Ted Saving the Universe he did learn a valuable lesson: “Now I know that if I want to take a devil ride and I don’t want to die … then I shouldn’t do it”. Although this does not mean that he will stop rolling around the country on a motorcycle, He even assured that he “probably” still has some intense walks to take in the future.

You can currently see Keanu reeves in Matrix Resurrections, movie directed by Lana Wachowski with the participation of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Jessica henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada pinkett smith, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci and the mexican actress Eréndira ibarra.