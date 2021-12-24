‘Matrix Resurrections’ and the time Keanu Reeves was arrested in Los Angeles – movie news

Keanu Reeves, star of ‘Matrix Resurrections’ enjoys a great reputation in Hollywood and among the people. However, that does not exempt him from having had problems with the law, like that time he was arrested in Los Angeles. We tell you more.

In general, Keanu Reeves enjoys a great reputation in Hollywood and among the public opinion. The positive notes on the protagonist of Matrix Resurrections abound, among which they lovingly linked him with Sandra Bullock or when he has surprised his stuntmen with luxurious watches.

However, not everything has been honey on flakes in his life because, in 1993, the star of John wick had a run-in with the police. In May 1993, in Los Angeles, he was arrested for drunk driving and immediately confessed to it to avoid formal charges.. And in 2006, he was pulled over again for running a red light. A year later, he was charged with reckless driving to get rid of a paparazzo.

Reeves was sued in Los Angeles by photographer Alison Silva, who accused him of hurting her with his Porsche. But the jury dropped the case within an hour. As you will see, he has had several encounters with law enforcement officers; but they too have helped him, like that time a woman entered his mansion.

In 2014, it details TMZ, the actor was asleep and his rest was interrupted, at four in the morning, when he heard noises in his library. He got up, entered the room and saw a woman, about 40 years old, sitting in her chair, not saying anything.. Keanu approached her, calmly, and started talking to her. She explained that she was there to meet him. That’s when he called 911 and told the operator to dispatch the police as quickly as possible.

Keanu lives in the Hollywood Hills, in a section that bus drivers (on the so-called “Route of the Stars”) dubbed “Hunk Alley.” Leonardo DiCaprio is his neighbor and Tobey Maguire used to live in the house next to Keanu’s. His abode is built like a fort, so it is surprising that someone has entered, detailed the electronic medium.