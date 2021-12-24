Mark Wahlberg celebrates Abraham Ancer’s victory

The Mexican Abraham Ancer won his first career win at the WGC Fedex St Jude Invitational by beating the second playoff hole at Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns.Many in Mexico celebrated the long-awaited, first victory of the Ancer race.











However, probably no one celebrated it more than the actor Mark Wahlberg who shared it on their accounts social networksWahlberg, famous from the movie ‘Transformers’ celebrated by having a drink of tequila Blue Arrow which is from Ancer.

Wahlberg yells “It’s over, it’s over! Sii it’s over! Siii Abraham. A toast. First victory. Arrow. My brother. “This tournament was the 120th of the career of Ancer on the PGA Tour. I had finished second in tournaments four times.

In this season I had already registered six Top 10s and finally he already has triumph in one of the most important tournaments of the campaign. Golf today Mexican is celebrating with the long-awaited victory of Abraham Ancer.

#Mexican pride 🇲🇽 Abraham Ancer was crowned in the @WGCFedEx, is the fourth Mexican player to win a tournament @PGATOURBefore, Carlos Ortiz, Victor Regalado and César Sanudo had achieved it. Congratulations friend @Abraham_Ancer pic.twitter.com/Ziqad2cUtd – Francisco González (@panchogzz) August 9, 2021

Without words, a well deserved triumph. What joy for you @Abraham_Ancer congratulations to your team, to your family. Thank you for making us vibrate and shout with happiness, what pride to see you as champion and represent our country with such passion. https://t.co/dONPYrXX7L – Lorena Ochoa Reyes (@LorenaOchoaR) August 9, 2021

