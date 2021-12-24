Luuk de Jong leave Barcelona; is one step away from Cdiz

One of the pending tasks of FC Barcelona was to release several players in the winter market and find accommodation for the Dutch striker Luuk de Jong, loaned by him Sevilla FC and that he did not finish fitting in the first part of the league championship. The Cadiz will be your destination, as BRAND has been able to confirm with the yellow entity that claims to be “waiting for the player’s”.

The news, advanced by ‘Sports world’, it is produced in full yellow search for a battering ram that fits with lvaro Cervera. After several rumors that placed Diego Costa in the orbit of the club chaired by Manuel Vizcano, it will be the forward ‘oranje’ who will land in The cup following the full three-way agreement between clubs.

Reuters

Apparently, all that remains is for Luuk de Jong to accept the assignment in the current penultimate classified of First to feel like a footballer again, taking into account that He has only played eight minutes since Xavi Hernndez arrived in Barcelona. A goal in nine games is the current baggage of a forward who undoubtedly raises many doubts in Cdiz where it is not easy at all to succeed being a forward under the command of lvaro Cervera.

What nobody doubts is that a ram of his quality and experience, it will be a great reinforcement for a Cdiz what is going to “spend everything we have”, as recognized a few days ago by its president, a Manuel Vizcano which has been key in this negotiation with two of the great clubs in this country and thanks to its great relationship with the Sevilla team.

