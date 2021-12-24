Lewis Hamilton sells his special edition Pagani Zonda valued at 40 million pesos

According to reports on social networks, Lewis hamilton, an F1 driver with 7 world titles, has decided to sell his Pagani Zonda 760LH. This unit is unique in the world, as it was customized by the same pilot with a special paint, the initials of Hamilton and a large number of special accessories exclusive to the unit.

Pagani built about 20 copies of the Zonda 760, being Lewis Hamilton’s was the second to leave the factory of the Italian house. The seven-time champion had this car in his hands for 7 years and was only seen driving it in Monaco, where the driver has his residence.

A publication on Instagram points out that the car was sold with just a thousand kilometers traveled and was sent to the United Kingdom to be part of the private collection of a fan of the brand.

This same publication points out that, in 2015, Hamilton had a small collision with the car, but that everything was repaired by the brand at the time. The cost of the unit is not known in detail, but it could be valued at just over 2 million dollars, the equivalent of 40 million pesos.

Propelling the Pagani Zonda 760LH We find a 7.3-liter V12 engine of Mercedes-AMG origin. The total power is 750 horsepower and 575 pound-feet of torque. At the special request of Lewis Hamilton, this example was equipped with a six-speed manual transmission that sends all the power to the rear axle.

According to Lewis, this car is one of the most difficult to drive, but it has a sound that pays off. Similarly, the Formula 1 driver assured that he never pushed it to the limit and always kept it stored in his residence in Monaco with special care.