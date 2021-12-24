Leonardo DiCaprio did not want to play Kate Winslet in Titanic and saved these dogs from freezing water

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio proved that he would never repeat the scene where Rose (Kate Winslet) let him freeze to death in Titanic, to the point of becoming a true hero, to prevent his dogs from drowning in a lake of icy water.

Thanks to the speed of the actor, this story became an anecdote within the recordings of his new movie, “Don’t Look Up”, with Jennifer Lawrence, avoiding a complete tragedy.

The protagonist of “The Wolf of Wall Street” has two husky dogs named Jack (like his character in Titanic) and Jill, who were rescued from a shelter, and they usually go with the actor wherever he goes, including the locations of his new movie. The film’s director, Adam McKay, commented that Leo’s dogs “are real tornadoes,” as he recalled how they had completely destroyed one of the armchairs in the house where they were staying for the film’s recordings, actress Jennifer Lawrence She supported him by stating that her pets are a bit psychotic.

From this comment, the cast of the film recalled the incident that almost ended in tragedy. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio commented at the Entertainment Weekley “Around the Table” meeting: “Basically, my two dogs fell into a frozen lake, I didn’t understand what they were doing in a frozen lake,” while Jennifer Lawrence interrupted him to add that “ One of the dogs fell and immediately Leo jumped into the lake to save him, as soon as he pushed a dog out of the lake, the other one also jumped ”, he commented with a laugh. DiCaprio added that one of his dogs started licking the one who was drowning, and then they all ended up in the icy lake together.

The actor confessed that despite having made several films in low-temperature environments (Titanic, The Revenant) in his personal life, he does not have much experience in sub-zero temperatures, since he grew up in the state of California.. However, that didn’t stop the actor from reacting instinctively to save the lives of his beloved dogs. Due to the “antics” of his pets, the actor ended up naked in his car to avoid suffering from hypothermia, causing laughter and admiration from all his fellow cast members, including: Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep.

The film “Don’t Look Up” is a science fiction satire directed, produced and written by Adam McKay, which will premiere on Netflix on December 24, 2021. It tells the story of two very low-level astronomers (DiCaprio and Lawrence) try to warn the world, through various means of communication, about an asteroid that threatens to destroy all of humanity. The characters embark on a great media tour to warn the world of the destruction of the earth: “’Don’t Look Up’ will be about how we communicate with each other, about the Internet or cell phones, about how we communicate in the world modern, ”said the film’s director, Adam Mckay.