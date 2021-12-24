Leonardo DiCaprio asks the Congress of Argentina to debate the law for the creation of a protected natural area

He asked for progress to be made with the project for the creation of the Ansenuza National Park and Reserve, arguing the global importance of this wetland in the province of Córdoba.

The actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated this Wednesday on his social networks the introduction before the National Congress of Argentina of a bill for the creation of the Ansenuza National Park and Reserve, in the province of Córdoba, and asked that parliament to advance in its treatment, arguing the global importance of the wetlands in that area.

“In August of this year, the Provincial Assembly of Córdoba approved a law that authorizes the Argentine federal government to transform 1.5 million acres of wilderness into a national park and preserve“, Di Caprio detailed on his Instagram account.

He continued: “The creation of the Ansenuza National Park would protect in perpetuity Lake Mar Chiquita and the Rio Dulce wetlands (a key biodiversity area and wilderness of global importance), preserving and maintaining thousands of wildlife and extraordinary abundance“.

The protagonist of the film ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ accompanied his publication with an image in which a group of flamingos is seen, in the natural area to which he refers.

“The Argentine government is ready to take the last steps necessary to make Ansenuza National Park a reality. This designation is a dream shared by local communities, the Córdoba Provincial Council, the National Parks Administration, the Argentine Ministry of the Environment, Aves Argentinas, Fundación Wyss, Natura Argentina and Rewild (formerly Global Wildlife Conservation) “, highlighted the artist, who also heads his own environmental foundation.

In January of this year, Leonardo DiCaprio, who is married to the Argentine model Camila Morrone, congratulated the Government of the province of Corrientes and Alberto Fernández, as well as the National Parks management, for their successful efforts to release a female jaguar and her two cubs born in a Reintroduction Center established by the Rewilding foundation.