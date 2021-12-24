Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence will they save the world?
Any resemblance to reality is not accidental. the story of Don’t Seek: Cosmic Denial It’s not true, but it could be if we believe Adam McKay, not a pessimist but a farsighted filmmaker, the best observer of what is destroying America. financial in The Big Gamble: Steal the Century (2015), on the subprime mortgage crisis, the calculation of politicians in vice (2018), a stinging photo of Dick Cheney, who was George W. Bush’s vice president.
in a Don’t Seek: Cosmic Denial, the bad guys (or idiots, the same) are Meryl Streep and Mark Rylance. Meryl Streep, the political side: She is Janie Orlean, the super skinny president of the United States, all at the same time silly, inconsistent and dangerous. Donald Trump woman, even under her hat. Just as the former Republican president was bringing his daughter Ivanka Trump back to the White House, she was surrounded by her idiotic son, played by Jonah Hill. Cartoon of Trump Jr.
The ghost of the late Steve Jobs
The other villain in the story, Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance), is the master of the technological, powerful and totalitarian world. Their algorithms know everything about you. He intends to own everything and everyone, even our minds. Prepare presentations of your products during major media presentations. Did you know this man? It’s Steve Jobs, the former president of Apple. Mark Rylance dubs it in an annoying imitation, until it acquires a sound that resembles him.
in a Do not search, Rylance extends Jobs’ dream: to create a world beyond its limits. There is something in the personality of Elon Musk, founder and CEO of the private spaceflight company SpaceX, of which Jobs was one of the heroes.
The skits are fierce and these psychopaths are annoying. With them, we go straight to the wall, says Adam McKay, who paints a scathing picture of reckless America. The media and social networks are not immune from stagnation. Satire and sentimental, Cate Blanchett, at the helm of a major news program, personifies a wonderful society that watches the world fall apart, and congratulates herself that the worst is making the audience climb. Ariana Grande is an influential figure in Oyster IQ.
And the good ones? Played by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, two astronomers who warn that a deadly comet for a planet will collide with Earth are on the brink of a nervous breakdown and are beginning to suck in tons of anxiolytics. In this America where power is in the hands of ignorant and narcissistic people, superficial codes, integrity, and intelligence lead to exhaustion and urination.
we will understand, Do not search It is a disastrous movie in the form of a desperate farce. Everything seems correct, everything is so well seen, so well shown, that we laugh at it, yes but it is dark. It’s as twisted as it is creepy. And full of irony: Leonardo DiCaprio loses his fake glasses. Adam McKay establishes himself as the only director in Hollywood who can make political films that are as funny as they are profound.