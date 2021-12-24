Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence will they save the world?





Any resemblance to reality is not accidental. the story of Don’t Seek: Cosmic Denial It’s not true, but it could be if we believe Adam McKay, not a pessimist but a farsighted filmmaker, the best observer of what is destroying America. financial in The Big Gamble: Steal the Century (2015), on the subprime mortgage crisis, the calculation of politicians in vice (2018), a stinging photo of Dick Cheney, who was George W. Bush’s vice president. in a Don’t Seek: Cosmic Denial, the bad guys (or idiots, the same) are Meryl Streep and Mark Rylance. Meryl Streep, the political side: She is Janie Orlean, the super skinny president of the United States, all at the same time silly, inconsistent and dangerous. Donald Trump woman, even under her hat. Just as the former Republican president was bringing his daughter Ivanka Trump back to the White House, she was surrounded by her idiotic son, played by Jonah Hill. Cartoon of Trump Jr.

The ghost of the late Steve Jobs The other villain in the story, Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance), is the master of the technological, powerful and totalitarian world. Their algorithms know everything about you. He intends to own everything and everyone, even our minds. Prepare presentations of your products during major media presentations. Did you know this man? It’s Steve Jobs, the former president of Apple. Mark Rylance dubs it in an annoying imitation, until it acquires a sound that resembles him. in a Do not search, Rylance extends Jobs’ dream: to create a world beyond its limits. There is something in the personality of Elon Musk, founder and CEO of the private spaceflight company SpaceX, of which Jobs was one of the heroes. The skits are fierce and these psychopaths are annoying. With them, we go straight to the wall, says Adam McKay, who paints a scathing picture of reckless America. The media and social networks are not immune from stagnation. Satire and sentimental, Cate Blanchett, at the helm of a major news program, personifies a wonderful society that watches the world fall apart, and congratulates herself that the worst is making the audience climb. Ariana Grande is an influential figure in Oyster IQ.