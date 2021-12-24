launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

Huawei has a new foldable smartphone, the Huawei P50 Pocket. This device marks its entry into the compact folding segment, with luxury-focused design as its main feature.

The Huawei P50 Pocket is the luxury alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip3, with the same form-factor of a normal smartphone that gets smaller, and with all the power of Qualcomm.

Huawei P50 Pocket, technical characteristics

Huawei P50 Pocket Dimensions and weight Open: 170 x 75.5 x 7.2 mm Folded: 87.3 x 75.5 x 15.2 mm 190 grams Screen Exterior: 1.04-inch OLED, 340 x 340 pixels, 60 Hz Main: 6.9-inch flexible OLED FullHD + resolution, 2790 x 1188 pixels 120 Hz refresh rate Aspect ratio 21: 9 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G RAM 8/12 GB LPDDR5 Storage 256/512 GB UFS 3.1 Operating system HarmonyOS 2.0 with HMS Rear cameras Triple: 40 megapixels f / 1.79 13 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle 120 ° 32 megapixels f / 1.8 super spectrum Frontal camera 10.7 megapixels f / 2.2 Battery 4,000 mAh with 40W fast charge via USB Type-C Others Side fingerprint sensor Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6 NFC Price 8/256 GB: 8,988 yuan 12/512 GB: 10,988 yuan

Compact, beautiful and without gap when folded





After three generations of folding, The Huawei P50 Pocket is Huawei’s first compact foldable. Its focus is entirely that of luxury design, but it also has all the power of its older brothers within it, and important technical innovations from Huawei.

The main one is Huawei’s new self-developed hinge that allows the P50 Pocket to completely eliminate the gap when folding. That is, when it is closed, both halves of the smartphone touch and do not leave a space in between, as had already been achieved with the Mate X2.



Huawei boasts of its hinge that leaves no gap in the middle of the P50 Pocket when folded

To complement this, the Huawe P50 Pocket also has a custom 3D structured glass design, which gives its back a unique finish, also as part of its focus on luxury design.

From the rest of the design, the Huawei P50 Pocket maintains the aesthetics of the P50 and P50 Pro, with two rings on its back. However, instead of housing two sets of cameras, one of those circles is an external 1.04-inch OLED display.





This small panel allows not only the display of notifications and valuable information when the P50 Pocket is closed but also the control of various apps, for example music player, QR codes for payments and even navigation directions, preview to take pictures with the main cameras, and even can be customized with a wide variety of watch faces.





In more technical aspects, the internal screen of the Huawei P50 Pocket is Flexible 6.9-inch OLED with FullHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Huawei explains that it has integrated an anti-reflective coverage to reduce glare and reflections by up to 56%.

As we mentioned before, the flexible magic is thanks to a new hinge developed by Huawei, which ensures it is more robust and resistant than the competition.





Despite its small size, the Huawei P50 Pocket is just as capable as its older brothers, inheriting the Snapdragon 888 4G chipset, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, with HarmonyOS 2.0 with Huawei Mobile Services as an operating system.

There is also the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition that boasts a golden design created in collaboration with fashion designer Iris Van Herpen, which increases its RAM to 12 GB and its storage to 512 GB.





The photographic section of the Huawei P50 Pocket consists of a main camera of 40 megapixels, ultra wide angle 13 megapixels and ultra spectrum of 32 megapixels. This third sensor is perhaps the most curious because, according to Huawei, it will help the best capture of colors and detail. The internal front camera is 10.7 megapixels.

For autonomy the Huawei P50 Pocket integrates a 4,000 mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charge, and to close its technical sheet there is a side fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6, Bleutooth 5.2 and NFC.

Huawei P50 Pocket, launch and price





The Huawei P50 Pocket has been presented in China, a market where it has already gone on sale, and at the moment there are no intentions of its arrival in other international markets. It will be available in two versions:

Huawei P50 Pocket, 8/256 GB: 8,988 yuan, about $ 1,410

Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition, 12/512 GB: 10,988 yuan, about $ 1,724

The standard version of the Huawei P50 Pocket will be available in silver colors with a 3D glass finish and black, while the version premium with luxury design, more RAM and more storage, it will be gold.