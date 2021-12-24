Largest invertebrate animal of all time found on British beach

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211223/encuentran-al-animal-invertebrado-mas-grande-de-todos-los-tiempos-en-una-playa-britanica-1119684478.html

Millions of years ago, in the Carboniferous period, there were a wide variety of gigantic insects, such as: meter-long scorpions, huge cockroaches and impressive dragonflies the size of a seagull. However, the prehistoric millipede surpasses them all in size, and it is not for less, because it could have been as big as a car. These arthropods of extraordinary dimensions, called Arthropleuras, have been found three times. The millipede in question is the most recent, and it was found in 2018, when a large block of sandstone revealed this species when it fell from a cliff on a beach in Howick Bay, in the north of the United Kingdom, although only one segment was found. of the invertebrate 75 cm long and 55 cm wide, scientists consider it to be the largest and oldest ever discovered. According to results published in the Journal of the Geological Society, the original creature was about three meters long and could weigh 50 kg. “It was an incredibly exciting find, but it was so big that four of us had to carry it up to the cliff,” Davies said. According to the researchers, the segment was found in a fossilized river channel and all of its segments were present, making them Suppose it was shed from the Arthropleura exoskeleton, which filled with sand and was preserved for hundreds of millions of years. The new sample was cross-checked with previous research, and revealed new information about the habitat and evolution of the species. Is this species known? Regarding its enormous dimensions, researchers had attributed them to a sudden increase and subsequent decrease in atmospheric oxygen content during the late Carboniferous and Permian periods. However, the most recent finding does not fit that theory, since it came from rocks deposited before this peak. Another theory that could explain its size is the type of diet that the species had. They believe it was a nutrient-dense diet. “While we can’t know for sure what they ate, there were many nutritious nuts and seeds available in the litter at the time, and they may even have been predators feeding on other invertebrates and even small vertebrates like amphibians,” Davies said. The Arthropleura habitat was located in the tropical climate of Ecuador, or territories that were once in that location. Possibly they chose open forest habitats near the coast, where they lived for about 45 million years until the arrival of the Permian period. Their extinction could be caused by global warming, which made the climate too dry and they could not adapt. In the same way, it could be caused by the emergence of reptiles, who competed for food and later managed to dominate the same habitats.

