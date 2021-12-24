Kylie Jenner talks about what motherhood is like at 24

Kylie Jenner surprised the whole world by revealing the news of her second pregnancy as a result of her romantic relationship with Travis Scott, however, for her to embrace motherhood is something completely natural, since she has always dreamed of starting a big family.

The reality TV star opened her heart to talk to a magazine about her recent pregnancy and let us see that her intentions have always been to be a mother from a young age.

“Motherhood really feels like something I always had to do,” she told ELLE. “Seeing Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of the last few years,” he added.

Jenner, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott, added: “Be nice to yourself. Motherhood is a balancing act, and I try to take one day at a time!”

Apparently the businesswoman decided to be more open with the public in her second pregnancy, as she is very excited about her new motherhood and never planned to keep her pregnancy a secret as she did with Stormi. “I just wanted to wait until she felt fine,” a source told ‘People’.

“He loves his baby’s tummy and it has a magnificent glow. Travis is equally excited. They are a great team and parents,” noted the same witness.

Already in 2020, Jenner had shared with fans her desire to have a great family, and told her fans during a live that she hopes to have “seven children in the future, but not now.” And he added: “Pregnancy is not a joke, it is a serious problem.”

Kris Jenner, Kylie’s mother, said in a YouTube video that she is so happy to see the model in her role as mother, it has been surprising to see her give herself completely to Stormi.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. He’s so patient,” Kris said. “She could be in the middle of the most important thing in her life at that moment and if Stormi walks into the room and says: ‘Mommy, I need you’, she will put him on hold and focus all his attention on her,” he concluded.