Kris Jenner sings it to Mariah Carey for Christmas

That the Kardashians They turn any relationship, garment, accessory, or anything else they touch into gold, we already knew that. However, we have to say that we did not expect this unexpected musical script twist. Kris Jenner (66), manager and matriarch of the Kardashians, has decided to start a musical career with her future son-in-law, Travis Barker, and Kourtney Kardashian (42) He has also wanted to join. What are we referring to?

Well, Kris Jenner, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian just released a reissue of the Christmas carol ‘Jingle Bells’. Little joke with this because, in addition, the absolute protagonist of the promotional image is Kris Jenner as a young man. Ojito.

We know, you just left your mouth open. But the worst thing is that it is catchy …

A different Kardashian Christmas

Although we do not know if the entire Kardashian family will get together to celebrate these holidays due to Covid-19, what we do know is that this has been a year of change for most of its members. Kim Kardashian (41) has already started the divorce proceedings from Kanye West and is already dealing with the cravings for digital fame of his eldest daughter, and his new relationship with Pete Davidson; Khloé Kardashian has had to cope with the arrival of another baby by Tristan Thompson, which puts their already fragile relationship in check again, Kourtney kardashian has taken the plunge and will go down the aisle with Travis Barker in 2022 and Kylie Jenner awaits her second baby with Travis Scott while it is still not known very well if they are together or not. Kendall Jenner, as usual, is more discreet and we know little about her life.

It is true that since last November 4 we have not heard from Kylie Jenner through her social networks. This is due to the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival hosted by his partner, Travis Scott.

Eight people died and more than 300 were injured after the incident. The crowd began to move onto the stage during Travis’s performance, causing panic in the crowd and spectators trying to escape to safety. The singer even stopped his performance several times to ask security to help those present, but it was after several minutes of chaos that the incident with victims and massive injuries began.