Kim Kardashian’s crazy nights at the Four Seasons in New York were a state secret until …

Although they have not made an official confirmation, everything seems to indicate that Kim Kardashian is taking seriously her relationship with the comedian of the iconic program ‘Saturday Night Live’, Pete Davidson. They have already been seen dating on several occasions. The paparazzi have photographed them holding hands, very close and smiling. They have gone out to an amusement park and have enjoyed parties with the family of the 41-year-old businesswoman. The celebrity seems to have given love a new chance after splitting with the father of her four children, rapper Kanye West.

Faced with the detection of a coronavirus outbreak in the production team of the program ‘Saturday Night Live’, Davidson decided not to attend the broadcast of the program last weekend, to stay with the celebrity, at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York, where the paparazzi saw him leave on the morning of Monday, December 20. Local media speculate that Kim and Pete may have spent the night together, and the photos show the comedian leaving the hotel in casual clothing with a big smile on his face.

Last October, Kim Kardashian had a participation in the renowned American television program, where she starred in a comic sketch in which she played Jasmine, the Disney princess, while Pete played Aladdin. Both personalities kissed while sitting on a ‘magic carpet’, and from that moment the rumors have not stopped, on the contrary, the attitudes of both have strengthened the possibility that there is much more than a friendship between them.

After a date at the movies, another at an amusement park, shopping malls, and celebrating Pete’s birthday at an intimate party with his family, Now the businesswoman looks like she’s planning to spend Christmas together too, because Kim’s family adores Pete and they love spending time with him.

Kim Kardashian was married for seven years to rapper Kanye West, with whom she has fathered her four children, North, 8 years old; Saint, 6; Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Last February, the couple, for reasons still unknown, decided to separate to start the divorce proceedings.or. The rapper has publicly said that he would like to get his family back. Recently at a benefit concert at the Free Larry Hoover in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, while singing, he improvised a phrase addressed to his ex, who was with his children, in the audience: “I need you to run back to me. More specifically, Kimberly ”.

However, Kim Kardashian seems to have definitely turned the page on Kanye West, despite his insistence that he give him another chance, but in response, the founder of SKIMS, presented court documents to ask a judge to separate the related matters. with the custody and property of the children of their marital status, as it requires that their maiden name be restored. The celebrity seems determined to move on to the next level with the ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian.