Katy Perry Ready New Song: Everything You Need To Know About “When I’m Gone”

Good news for fans of Katy Perry! Through 10:22 PM, Astralwerks and Capitol Records will release “When i’m gone”, The new song by Alesso and Katy Perry next December 29 at 11:00 p.m.

The vibrant new dance song marks the first collaboration of these iconic artists. The song was written alongside Alida Garpestad Peck, Rami Yacoub, Nathan Cunningham and Mac Sibley of Space Primates, and Alma Goodman.

The official video for “When I’m Gone” will be released worldwide on January 10 on ESPN., during halftime of the National College Soccer Championship.

The two world superstars will play in 2022 for their fans. Fresh out of his newest single “Somebody To Use,” which had been shown in live sets for two years, Alesso will give two shows in Miami on New Years Eve and headline the New Years party at Omnia in Las Vegas.

For her part, Katy will start with “Play”, his first residency in Las Vegas next December 29 at Resorts World. “Play” will run until March 19, 2022 and will include exclusive New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve performances.

