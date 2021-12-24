Katy Perry and Gap come together to remind us that “All you Need Is Love”

This spirit of kindness and inclusiveness perfectly complements Holiday 2021, which includes icons from the 90s, such as the Gap hoodie and arc logo, as well as a jacket. oversized. Joggers vintage and the puffer 100% recycled materials fascinate us. Among the Christmas pieces, there are flannel pajamas to uniform the whole family and outfits cozy ideal to rest and enjoy the reheated. Nostalgic ’90s denim options and cold-weather accessories are just what we want to wear all season.

If you still do not put play To “All You Need Is Love” on Spotify, run to do it because for every play, Gap will spread the love by donating a dollar up to $ 100,000 to Baby2Baby. This foundation has been close to the heart of Katy Perry for a long time and what it does is meet the basic needs of children in poverty. As the singer says, children are the future and it is extremely important to help them find their value and self-esteem.

Gap always finds new ways to show the joy of sharing and nurture the love we feel for others. On World Kindness Day, he teamed up with Mickey Mouse to launch a limited edition and donate to his partnership with EmbraceRace, an organization that supports parents and adults in raising a generation of children, in a thoughtful, informed way. and conscientious about racial issues. At the core of all this is love, that force which, as the Beatles said more than 50 years ago, is really all we need.