Karina Iavícoli’s fierce outrage against China Suárez: “Not even Meryl Streep”

It is known that China Suarez She is one of the characters of the year, not only has she achieved great successes but has also been in the news for being the third in contention in the relationship between Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi.

However, she is super empowered and as if nothing in the whole drama with Wanda Nara had not affected her in the least, but the reality is that it did, since she has received a lot of criticism and she came out to answer them.

Currently, the China Suarez she enjoys her life in Buenos Aires, surrounded by her affections and ready to receive Christmas in the best way possible. In the case of Wanda, she will also spend a family vacation in Buenos Aires where she took the opportunity to open her cosmetic store in Abasto, get more attention than she already had and make Suárez hide in every corner so as not to cross each other.

Although the Wanda Gate has been around for a long time, it seems that it is not going to stop yet and there is a while. The truth is that any detail makes everything explode again and people closely follow in the footsteps of the three protagonists who for the first time, after the controversy, are in the same province, just a few neighborhoods apart that divides them .

China Suárez reacted in networks after the version that he had secretly traveled to Madrid in recent days.

With the arrival of Mauro and Wanda in Argentina, the media does nothing but talk about them, analyze every step they take and anything they publish on their social networks. As happened in “Intruders” when they talked about the bad image that China had after all the scandal with Icardi.

The new home of China Suárez.

One of the celebrities on the show said that the game had turned out quite badly for her. China Suarez this time and that it negatively influenced her acting career. Outraged at the outrage she had heard.

Karina Iavícoli got into the conversation and destroyed the China Suarez with a phrase that left everyone speechless, as he said that it was not Meryl Streep before the controversy. There Pallares got in and spoke about the actress’s past.

“She has survived it all. To his scandal with Eugenia Tobal, to the scandal with Pampita ”.