Karina Iavícoli strongly expressed her opinion on the damage caused by China Suárez’s race for the Wanda Gate: “It wasn’t Meryl Streep either.”

Two and a half months after unleashing the Wanda Gate, Karina Iavícoli gave a harsh opinion of the alleged collateral damage that he would have suffered China Suarez, at work level. “It wasn’t Meryl Streep either,” sentenced the panelist of Intruders, Unfiltered.

The kick for Iavícoli to attack the ex-partner of Benjamin Vicuña gave it to him Paula Galloni, who stated: “Is China Suárez going to continue getting involved in this issue (with Icardi), with Wanda in the middle? It damaged her image as an actress “.

Far from agreeing, Karina retorted: “It wasn’t Meryl Streep either.” Y Adrian Pallares endorsed it: “She has survived it all. To his scandal with Eugenia Tobal, to the scandal with Pampita… “.

Bringing another look on the subject, Rodrigo Lussich He affirmed that China Suárez was dismissed from projects after the scandal that she experienced with Wanda Nara due to her affair with Mauro Icardi.

“But we know that all this scandal has damaged his image. He has dropped projects, even if they want to disguise it. She has dropped brands and people who have wanted to hire her, now they are thinking about it“, said the driver of Intruders.

THE FAMOUS WHO WOULD HAVE DOWN FROM AN EVENT BECAUSE I GO CHINA SUÁREZ

On December 14, the China Suarez went to the avant premiere of Sing 2, film to which she contributed with her voice for one of the characters, and Yanina Latorre told in LAM who the famous people who did not want to go to the premiere would have been.

“She provided the voice for the second part of a movie, she had already done the first part four years ago, and yesterday was the presentation. The event was going to be bigger, but nobody wanted to go, not even paying “, explained the panelist of Angel de Brito.

Then Yanina Latorre gave the names of the famous, including Paula Chaves, who left China after the WandaGate: “They came to offer up to 700 thousand pesos the presence, Paula Chaves who was invited and got off. Too Zaira Nara and Luli Fernández. They are the typical pretty girl models with young children. “