Justin Theroux talks about his relationship with Jennifer Aniston

On the latest “Live In Front Of A Studio Audience” special, Justin theroux has been very close to his former partner, the famous Jennifer anniston, despite the fact that both have been divorced for three years.

These still have a group of friends in common that seems to be inseparable, since after the divorce between years it continues to remain firm and durable, which is not usually normal when a marriage breaks. On more than one occasion, both have shown the respect they have and the admiration as professionals that they keep for each other, showing that love lasts.

The popular couple began dating in 2011, and after a few years as a couple, they got married in 2015 in a fairly intimate ceremony. The relationship seemed to be going very well, but in 2018 they decided that it was best to continue as friends instead of husband and wife. Despite everything, they still maintain a communication active.

Without any doubt, Theroux and Aniston are an example of how to manage to maintain a bond with someone, despite the fact that life takes them on different paths. For many of the couple’s fans, this may seem strange but for them it is normal.