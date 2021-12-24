Jurassic World: Dominion | Steven Spielberg was moved by the return of the original trio

The next film in the incredible dinosaur franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion, is scheduled to premiere in June 2022 and fans are thrilled as three actors from the legendary first installment of the initial trilogy, Park, are added to the cast. Jurassic – 93%, from 1993. This new feature film promises to be more exciting than ever, as the final installment of the sequel trilogy, it was planned to bring the iconic trio to close this classic title with a flourish.

We will have together once again on the big screen Sam Neill as Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm. The last time Neill Y Sattler participated with their roles in one of these productions was in Jurassic Park III – 49% of 2001, already Goldblum We last saw him in a cameo in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 58% of 2018. After all these years, it is sure that it will be special for all the fans to have these three characters reunited, and it is very likely that for several this will be an occasion that will overflow emotions of happiness and nostalgia.

Although there will be some time before we can see these three interpreters in Jurassic World: Dominion, the emotional reunion has already had an effect on a certain person who is undoubtedly an important and essential part of Jurassic Park. We are talking about nothing more and nothing less than Steven Spielberg, director of the film that started the franchise, Jurassic park 1993 as the acclaimed filmmaker was moved when he first saw Neill, Dern Y Goldblum in the set. Director of Dominion, Colin Trevorrow, revealed to Empire that he showed to Spielberg a photo of the trio working on the new film, and said the director was very excited to see his old friends and colleagues reunite. The words of Trevorrow were the following:

By the time they all appear together for the first time, they are all inside a Jeep. I took a photo of this and sent it to Steven. He got very excited. I don’t think even he was prepared for how moving it would be to see all those characters and people he loves, looking amazing and on an adventure together.

Without a doubt, this reunion on the screen must be something very special for Spielbergas it is about old friends and co-workers. Furthermore, the meeting represents the end of a story that began almost three decades ago and marked an entire generation, leaving a legacy that continues to expand even among the youngest audience. Thanks to TrevorrowNow we know what to expect when Alan, Ellie and Ian appear on screen and meet Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard). The fact that the introductory scene takes place in a jeep has to refer to the famous scene from the 93 movie in which the three of them drive through the park for the first time in this vehicle.

The appearance of Neil, Dern Y Goldblum They will not be simple cameos, well Trevorrow assured Empire that these legendary characters would play an important role in the plot of Dominion, with the purpose of honoring them and giving a worthy conclusion to them and to the history of Jurassic Park. Jurassic World: Dominion is the sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise and the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy. If everything goes well, Dominion It will hit theaters on June 10 next year.

