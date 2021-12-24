Julio César Chávez recalled when his wife discovered him being unfaithful

The champion recalled the experience in a television program (Photo: Juan Carlos Cruz / EFE)

Julio Cesar Chavez He has been one of the characters who has written the most glories inside the ring, but he is also one of the personalities more controversial under him. Among the actions that unleashed a scandal in the extra sports were his infidelities. Even though he did not confirm the name of his wife, he confessed that on one occasion He discovered it while he was with someone else.

According to his testimony, long after he was in a fight in Las Vegas, Nevada, he went to a meeting with his supposed lover. Although at the meeting he seemed to have been safe, minutes after arriving ran into his wife. During your participation in a program of Comedy central said that:

“I was sitting with the beer and the good thing is that the girl was sitting next to me, holding hands. I had my beer on the side and Suddenly my lady enters. He grabs the beer and tells me ‘That’s how I wanted to catch you, son of your fucking mother’ and he grabbed the beer and smashed it on me. “

The boxer had one of the most glorious careers, as well as a life full of controversy (Photo: Screenshot / GSStreaming)

The conflict did not end there. Because of the anger that had caused her to have discovered her husband on the scene, she decided to get into the car that Chávez had just acquired and began to crash him. At that moment, despite witnessing the damage they were causing to his car, the boxer decided not to face the situation, so he waited for the courage to pass. Nevertheless, the conflict also had a chapter in his home.

“My lady used to say to me: ‘Come out, son of your stupid mother, come out son of your fucking mother. Isn’t that very brave?’ I fucked myself for a while, like about two hours, so that his anger would drop. I already got to the house with the car crashed. As I came from Las Vegas, from the fight, He had a jar that weighed about three or four kilos, full of beer. I thought that my wife’s anger had already weakened and I went to ask her forgiveness, but she was very pissed off, “she said.

With the impression that the situation would pass more calmly, the former athlete entered his home to issue his excuse. However, he had no chance to do so. At that moment, confident that he would not receive another physical attack, he chose to give the mug of beer, which he carried with him, to his partner. “I said ‘how the fuck, If you want to hit me, then hit me ‘”, counted. Contrary to expectations, received a blow to the head.

The former boxer was not satisfied with his son’s performance in his most recent fight (Photo: Instagram / @ jcchavezjr)

During the narration of his anecdote, the Mexican boxer showed the closest listeners a mark that remained on his skull after receiving the blow. “The truth was I put up with a lot of fucking, but I became an asshole, I fell to see if he felt sorry for me, I thought he was going to say ‘sorry, old man, sorry’, but he told me ‘I hope you die, son of your fucking mother’ “.

Chávez Junior managed to get around his fight that meant his return to boxing after an absence of several months. Although he won the victory by decision of the judges, his main critic -as he called himself- He was not entirely satisfied with his son’s presentation.

Julio Cesar Chavez gave a few words for the middle Left in which he expressed his analysis of the performance he saw of his son and pointed out that he missed throwing blows. Noted that He saw it as “regular” and for the former boxer, he lacked greater agility and blows above the ring.

According to, from the perspective of Mr. Knockout, Julio’s rival did not have an offense to threaten him. David zegarra he dominated the early rounds, but as the fight progressed, Chávez Carrasco managed to turn it around and keep the lead in his favor.

KEEP READING:

The fight of JC Chávez Jr. with which he plans to overcome Canelo

Ryan García and Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz could face off in early 2022

They threw Álvaro Morales in Argentina for his attacks on Messi and Tata Martino