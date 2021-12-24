Julio César Chávez Jr confirms negotiations for fight against Jake Paul

The rumors seem to be starting to come true: Julio César Chávez Junior confirmed that he already had the first approach to begin negotiations to face the American youtuber Jake paul. The Son of The Great Champion detailed that the battle would be given at 190 pounds and sentenced that winnings must be shared equally.

“There was already an approach. Guadalupe Valencia spoke to me, I think she is their representative and that she was mine a long time ago. I told him 50 and 50 percent, so that things go evenly. So that the agreements are even and that the promoters take both in the same way and seriously, “he said. Julito.

And is that Chávez Junior explained that Jake Paul can’t demand a higher payment for the fight, because the American is not a boxer, while he is exposing his career, although yes, he was confident that he will come out with his fist high.

“I think he does not have the power to charge a higher percentage than me. It must be the same. I’m risking my boxing Against someone who doesn’t know how to box and at 190 pounds, that weight counts a lot in boxing.

“I’m not going to go up to lose, I’m going to give 190 pounds and I’m going to beat him because he doesn’t know how to box. I’m going to beat him, so they, the company, many want him to lose because he is the youtuber, but if I knock him out they can win much more, “he said.

Fighting him would sell more than against Canelo

Julio César Chávez Juner pointed out that if the fight is closed before Jake Paul, This would generate millionaire income, same that would exceed those that occurred when faced with the Canelo Alvarez.

“I have always sold and they know me all over the world. A combination we could possibly outsell Canelo and Chávez, so I’m talking about that dimension. It’s a matter of cheering up. Let it be done, I am more than put if an agreement is reachedIf not, I have a date on February 5 in Mexico ”.

If he loses he retires

In another interview, the son of The Caesar of Boxing, explained that if he fell before the youtuber Jake paul would end his career: “I retire, I do not charge, I do not want to charge, I do not want money, I do not want anything. If I do not win, I will withdraw, I am not interested in your bag if I do not win, “he told TV Boxeo.