Julia Roberts surprised everyone by appearing in an interview with George Clooney…. But dumb! – For You Magazine

The actors have known each other for many years and have a great relationship. That goes hand in hand with their joint appearances on the big screen, just like now that they will do it again in ‘Ticket to Paradise’.

In the frame of a note that Clooney promoted with Daniel Ranieri for the film ‘The Tender Bar’, Julia Roberts He sat down next to his colleague without saying a word. He was in the middle of a virtual interview with The Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Julia Roberts in total silence

“Oh my gosh, wow. My God”, He said Jimmy kimmel when Roberts sat in a chair next to Clooney, wearing sunglasses and a white T-shirt. She just made gestures without speaking and George pretended not to understand. “George, I don’t know if you are aware of this, but there is a woman sitting next to you.”the comedian joked. Then the actor turned his head to one side and to the other with an expression of not seeing anyone and Julia began to slide to the right, thus disappearing from the screen.

“Maybe I had hallucinations about it. However, she looked like Julia Roberts “said the driver and the talk continued its course. Apparently the actors were on the set where they are shooting the next romantic comedy that will have them on the big screen next year.

Clooney, I was chatting with the presenter and young actor Ranieri about his new movie,‘The Tender Bar ‘, before Julia appear in that hilarious cameo. Going back to your conversation, Kimmel asked Ranieri if Clooney or Ben affleck (with whom he stars in the film directed by Clooney) was his favorite Batman. Dodging the question, Ranieri exclaimed “Christian bale!” and Clooney chuckled. “Guess who won’t be in The Tender Bar 2?”