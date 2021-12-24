Jonathan Dos Santos will reinforce America

Midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos will reinforce the America from the tournament Closure which begins in January, announced this Thursday the mexican club.

“Welcome Jonathan Dos Santos”, announced on his Twitter account the team led by the Argentine coach from the bench Santiago Solari.

Dos Santos, 31, was trained in the children’s divisions of the Barcelona Spanish. He made his debut in 2009 in the First Division but, since I cannot affirm himself as a starter, in 2014 he signed for Villarreal.

The means of containment was one of the figures of Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS, with whom he played between 2017 and 2020.

With Solari on the bench, the new team of Two saints He led the regular phase of the last Apertura tournament, but in the quarterfinals he was eliminated in his own stadium by Pumas.

Before, the team cream blue lost the final of the Champions League of the Concacaf and with it he lost the opportunity to play the Club World Cup.

Dos Santos, a regular in the calls of the Mexican team, has not played in the League of his country, and it is possible that he will make his debut with America on January 7 at the Puebla field.

