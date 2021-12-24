Johnny Depp is happy the court refused to dismiss his lawsuit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has had very difficult years but from time to time we see him win small victories that prevent him from falling into complete darkness and bankruptcy. Via Deadline The 58-year-old actor is reported to be pleased with his own effort in getting the United States court to not dismiss his lawsuit against Amber Heard, allowing him to proceed with the process and leaving the actress as the big loser of the episode. The actor’s lawyer stated that he is very satisfied with the new result.

The scandal between Depp Y Heard It has been an event for the Hollywood industry. It is likely that the industry has never followed a lawsuit between celebrities like now, with so many nuances, ups and downs that promote all kinds of speculation. It all started with their troubled marriage a few years ago, ending in an unfriendly separation that inspired the famous defamation lawsuit against the actress and that other confrontation with The Sun, the British media that named Johnny “Handcuff beater” in a 2018 article.

Johnny depp lost the trial against The Sun last year, producing a huge victory for Amber heard but also the anger of social networks, who do not stop seeing in the actor a victim, and in it a manipulator; the star of Pirates of the Caribbean he failed again in his attempt to overturn the British verdict. The lawsuit of both reached Fairfax in the United States, a country where the lawsuit for US $ 50 million will continue and which has fans on the edge of their seats; it seems that a light on the road arises to Johnny.

Deadline informs the decision of Penny Azcarate, Chief Justice of Fairfax County, who in a lengthy letter shares the reasons why he has refused to dismiss the lawsuit of Johnny depp against Amber heard.

The Court is not persuaded by the defendant’s argument that the Plaintiff had a full and fair opportunity to litigate the UK Action. The defendant was not involved in the UK action and was not treated as such. Because she was not named a defendant, she was not subject to the same rules applicable to named parties. Indeed, the defendant could not have been named defendant in the UK litigation because her allegedly libelous statements were made after the action began in the UK.

Finally, Azcarate maintains that the interests of Amber heard Y The Sun in the UK trial they were never the same.

The defendant argued that she was in contact with The Sun because they both had the same interest in the case. Sun’s representation of interest to you is also a representation of the defendant’s legal rights. The Sun’s interests were based on whether the statements published by the newspaper were false. The defendant’s interests are related to whether the statements she published were false.

Some believe that the career of Johnny depp It is completely finished and that we will never see it in any other blockbuster, maybe the moderate budget films are its only way out, including the risk that any project in which its name appears will end in failure for obvious reasons. The actor’s fans fully believe in his innocence and think it was Amber heard who mistreated him during their stormy marriage. For now she is the one who has a job at Warner for the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom recordings … only time will tell if she manages to keep that position and all the others she aspires to at some point.

