John Wick 4: Keanu Reeves reveals the exciting action scene with which the tape will start

Recently, the film “John Wick 4” concluded its filming. While everything prepares for the post-production of the film ahead of its premiere in May 2022, actor Keanu Reeves gave a small preview of one of the action scenes that the film will have.

“John Wick is back in the desert on horseback. I hope I can gallop and run fast.”

“John Wick 4: Hagakure” (leaked title on social media) It is one of the most anticipated releases of 2022, and the film is expected to bring continuity and resolve several loose ends that have been revealed since the premiere of the first film in the saga, which occurred in 2014.

Regrettably, the plot of this fourth part is still a mystery, and the only thing that is known is that the plot will resume after the events of “Parabellum”, when King Bowery (Laurence Fishburne) offers the legendary hit man, betrayed by Winston (Ian McShane), an alliance to end the organization of killers.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Keanu Reeves gave a preview of where the new installment of “John Wick” will begin, as well as detailing his three favorite films.

During the talk, Reeves tells about a meeting he had with a horse trainer, this because “John Wick 4” has an opening sequence with the hero riding a horse. “John Wick is back in the desert on horseback. I hope I can gallop and run fast.”revealed the 57-year-old actor.

Taking into account that in the last film the character is badly injured and unable to move for a long time, it is possible that there is a time jump between “Parabellum” and “Hagakure”.

As the film enters post-production, posters, images, and possibly even a trailer are likely to start arriving soon. It’s just a matter of waiting while the details about the plot gradually come to light.

JM