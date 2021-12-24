JLo will talk with Jennifer Garner to see Ben Affleck’s children

Even if Jennifer Garner seems to agree with the relationship between her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and the Bronx Diva, Jennifer Lopez, everything could change at any time.

And it is that, according to the British media Heatworld, a source close to the Puerto Rican confessed that Lopez intends to meet face to face with the actress of ‘13 going on 30‘to ask her permission to see and live with the children she shares with Ben: Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel Garner Affleck.

JLo, willing to follow Jennifer Garner’s rules to be with Ben Affleck

According to the source, eThis meeting will take place because Bennifer they have big plans for the future, in fact, it has been revealed that Jenny from the Block He will leave Florida to move to Los Angeles, where his current partner, Ben Affleck, resides.

“JLo wants to do this right and only with Jennifer’s consent, but it is a delicate subject because they couldn’t be more different“continues the source,” Jennifer will need a little persuasion, she’s extremely skeptical about ‘Bennifer 2.0‘and is concerned that children are exposed to more romantic dysfunction from their father. JLo is willing to be the adult person and follow Jennifer’s rules and limits. This meeting will be very tense“, sentenced the source for the aforementioned medium.

Regarding his future plans, everything seems to indicate that JLo intends to unite his family with Ben Affleck’s at some point in the relationship, just as she did previously with the family of Alex Rodríguez, her ex-fiancé.

“Ben is crazy about JLo and the two of them are making arrangements to be together for the long haul. The highest priority is being sensitive to both groups of children, and that applies to both JLo and Ben. His twins were extremely close to Alex and it has been difficult not having him again in their lives. She intends to introduce you to Ben, but just like with her kids and Jennifer, [JLo] must also be discreet and respectful towards Marc Anthony“, Concluded the source.