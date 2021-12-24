Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet’s classic movie is now on Netflix

During this week, the film Eternal Shining of a Mind Without Memories, released in 2004 and starring Jim Carrey with Kate Winslet, was added to the Netflix catalog.

The story centers on Joel, a man who after magically meeting Clementine, eventually begins to realize that they were definitely not for each other. The situation reached such a point that she wanted to remove him from her memory forever.

Joel decides to voluntarily attend a procedure directed by Dr. Howard Mierzwiak, with which he would be able to permanently remove Clementine from his memory.

However, in the middle of the experiment he underwent, this man will manage to reconnect with that magical union he had with this woman and will seek to prevent the procedure from being carried out successfully.

Eternal Radiance of a Mind Without Memories won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 2004.

Original title

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Year

2004.

Duration

108 min.

Country

U.S.

Direction

Michel Gondry.

Cast

Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo, Elijah Wood, Tom Wilkinson, Thomas Jay Ryan, Gerry Robert Byrne, Jane Adams, David Cross, Ryan Whitney.

Gender

Drama.

[VER EN NETFLIX]