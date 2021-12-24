Jennifer Garner “approves” of her ex and Ben Affleck’s affair with Jennifer Lopez

There is no doubt that ‘The return of Bennifer’ is one of the roundtrip sentimental soap operas that is generating the most news this spring. Now it just came into play Jennifer Garner, the one that was the cloth of tears to which Ben affleck He appealed after separating from his then fiancée Jennifer Lopez in 2004 and that a year later she would become his wife and mother of his children.

Now that the director of ‘Argo’ has returned with his former co-star in ‘Gigli’, all eyes have turned to Garner to verify what was his reaction to this media romance. But just like I did with Ana de Armas, the last ex of Affleck, also in this case has given his approval.

Bennifer, in 2003. (Getty)

“JLo has Jennifer Garner’s stamp of approval”a source told ‘US Weekly’. About the interpreter, who has three children with Affleck, another informant assured on this occasion to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ that “there is no animosity. As long as Ben stays on the right track and keeps the situation healthyespecially when it comes to children, so Jen is happy. JLo thinks Jennifer is a wonderful and kind person and an amazing mother. ”

Garner and Affleck they met while filming ‘Pearl Harbor’ in 2001 and then co-starred in ‘Daredevil,’ which was released in 2003. At the time, Garner was married to Scott foley and Affleck was engaged to the singer.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck no longer hide their love and are very affectionate in public Jorge C. Parcero

Then came his breakup, and he started dating Garner in September 2004 and They got engaged just two months later. They went down the aisle in 2005 and separated in 2015 although the divorce was finalized in 2018.

“The biggest regret of my life is my divorce”, Affleck confessed in a recent interview with ‘The New York Times’ in which he also spoke of his constant problems with addictions that ended up jeopardizing their relationship.

Garner, like his ex, has also turned the page and, according to US media, has reconciled with businessman John Miller. After separating last summer after two years of relationship, it seems that both have decided to give themselves a new chance.

As for Bennifer, their relationship seems to get more serious with each passing day. “They are discussing plans for the summer.”, said a source to the magazine ‘People’, which also collects that The couple is very much in love” and they feel that they are “soulmates”.

While in her last Instagram post, the one from the Bronx shared images of the recording of a music video for the song ‘Cambia el paso’ with the Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alexander, Affleck was seen at dawn and alone betting in a Las Vegas casino, where he is working on a project.