Jennifer Aniston remembers her deceased dog with an emotional dedication on her Christmas tree

Jennifer Aniston touched the hearts of her fans with her emotional Christmas decorations.

Californian actress Jennifer Aniston, 52, was one of the last celebrities to show off her Christmas decoration and he did it through a video that he shared through his social networks.

The ex of Brad Pitt published a material showing what his $ 21 million dollar mansion for the December festivities, his dog being the main protagonist of his Christmas tree.

His tree, which was placed in the living room area, was decorated with warm lights, with brown, gold and transparent spheres, as well as a photograph of Dolly, his tender and inseparable dog, who passed away in 2019.

In addition to showing her tree, the protagonist of ‘Friends’ also exhibited the Christmas boots that she put right on the side of her fireplace.

In those boots she put some gifts for her friends Andrea Bemdewald, Amanda Anka and Kristin Hahn, who were excited with her Christmas dedication to their beautiful puppy and for their gifts.

The video was set to the song ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’.

The house in question is the same one that Jennifer Anniston has lived in since 2011 and which was built in 1965 by music producer Quincy Jones.

Despite its age, the residence looks like it was in its prime, having recently been remodeled.

Keep reading:

Video: This is the Christmas decoration with which Florinda Meza remembers her beloved Chespirito

This is what the house where the Christmas classic ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ was filmed today looks like

This is the mansion where Paula, Mariana Levy’s daughter, will spend Christmas with Ana Bárbara

This is how the beautiful decoration of Francisca Lachapel looks on her first Christmas as a mother