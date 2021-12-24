Jason Momoa, Tom Cruise and other Hollywood stars who said no! to Marvel Studios

Entering the MCU must be a dream come true for many actors, for example our esteemed Simu Liu who from an extra became the star of ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’, but there are also those who say a resounding “no “to the MCU.



1. Tom Cruise / Iron Man

+ © Universal Pictures

Many dream of being part of the MCU at some point in their careers, like our dear Elijah Wood, Frodo to all fans of the Lord of the Rings saga, longing to receive a call because he is fascinated by the cinematic construction of each of the films, and yes, he said so, he used the word cinema to perfectly define all these superhero productions, even if Michel Franco and other filmmakers say otherwise.

If you are not aware of the gossip, recently the Mexican director traveled to the Venice Film Festival to promote his new film Sundown and took the opportunity to unstitch himself against that world taken from the comics: “never say never because life can take turns but I am not interested in the least, it is not cinema. I can’t stand to watch a movie where there are no twists, in which in the first ten minutes they dictate who is the good, the bad and ensures a satisfactory ending, “he told a Spanish agency.

It is clear that science fiction is not for everyone and their opinion is very respectable, but while some deny tapes that have not even been invited to film and others dream of Kevin Feige’s call, as happened to Simu Liu with Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, there are other actors who have kindly applied the always reliable “no thanks”, and our new favorite villain Tony Leung, the Mandarin Wenwu, was going to be one of them, but Destin Daniel Cretton convinced him. Take a look at the actors and actresses who prefer not to get into multiverse, hero and villain themes.