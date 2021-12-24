A new month is about to begin and it is not just any one, but one that marks the beginning of a new year. In that sense, they have now been announced the games for Games with Gold January 2022. As pointed out by a leak from just a few hours ago, four new video games (two for Xbox One and two for Xbox 360) will be incorporated into the subscription service and all those Gold users will be able to claim them on the dates indicated below. Four new games to enjoy this holiday season, which are already beginning and are full of surprises.

January 2022 Games with Gold Games Announced

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members can enjoy NeuroVoider, Radiant Silvergun, Aground, and Space Invaders Infinity Gene as part of January’s Games with Gold! Details here: https://t.co/Q0HJIW01Rw – Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) December 23, 2021

NeuroVoider (Xbox One) – Available January 1-31

Aground (Xbox One) – Available from January 16 to February 15

Radiant Silvergun (Xbox 360) – Available January 1-15

Space Invaders Infinite Gene (Xbox 360) – Available January 16-31

Remember that these games will be available to users subscribed to Xbox Live Gold and also to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (A service that includes different platforms such as Gold, which offers access to the online features of the games and to the free titles of each month). Xbox 360 titles included in Gold automatically become backward compatible and therefore playable from your Xbox Series X | S or Xbox One.