‘Jamaicón’ Villegas died, legend of the Chivas

This Friday the death of Joseph ‘Jamaican‘ Villegas Tavares, legend of Mexican soccer and historical of the Chivas de Guadalajara.

José Efrén Villegas Tavares was born in the community of The experience, in Zapopan, Jalisco, on June 20, 1934. He worked in one of the looms in the area and shortly afterwards he also began to participate in local soccer.

At just 15 years old, he was included in the Jalisco amateur team to participate in different tournaments, in which he was observed by the team of The piety, who offered him a contract to play professionally. Villegas accepted the offer of the Michoacan team, with which he participated in First division in the 1952-1953 season.

At the end of said season the Reboceros descended, a situation that, together with the lack of payment, made him return to Guadalajara without knowing that in a short time he would return to soccer to write one of the most successful stories in Mexican soccer.

The Chivas They had set their eyes on him, they observed the potential he had as a defense because of the sense of anticipation he had, which allowed him to prevent opposing forwards from receiving the ball.

His performance exceeded any expectation, the ‘Jamaican‘assumed a position as a starter in Chivas to be part of the entire brilliant stage of the Champion. In fact, he and Sabas Ponce They are the only ones who were present from the first to the eighth coronation of the Guadalajara.

José Villegas also wore the shirt of the Mexican National Team, with which he participated in the world Cup from Sweden 58 to leave a great legacy in Mexican football in two decades of his career.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital