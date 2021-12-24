Jada Pinkett Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, celebrates 31 years of sobriety after her heroin addiction

Adrienne Banfield-Norris, better known as Gammy Norris, this week celebrated a very special day in her fight addiction. The mother of Jada pinkett smith fulfilled more than 30 years of sobriety after decades of drug use.

The co-host of the ‘Red Table Talk’ program, wanted to share some sincere words through her social networks about her long road to a healthy life, although that road it has not always been easy.

A 31-year struggle

Adrienne Banfield-Norris He began by explaining that he had come out to take the air to enjoy the tranquility to enjoy that special date, “today is my anniversary, my clean day. 31 years, day by day“Gammy Norris emphasized the importance of the rehab mantra:” Day after day. “Day after day, he has managed to add 31 years of sobriety.

This long process, however, has not been easy at all. “I spent many years in a vicious cycle of addictions, leaving him and relapsing again and again, trying to get my life back, “Adrienne began.” For me, fighting means surrender. When we realize that we can no longer function as human beings with or without drugs, we all face the same dilemma. That surrender was the start of my new life“.

His relationship with Jada Pinkett

Adrienne Banfield-Norris speaks clearly of his fight against drugs, in fact, they already discussed the issue in an episode of the program, ‘Red Table Talk’, along with his daughter, Jada Pinkett Smith, who confessed that “I didn’t find out that my mother was addicted to heroin until I was a teenager. “He also confessed that the issue of addictions was something that was very present in his family:”Alcoholism and drug addiction run through my family and I’ve had my own addictions that I had to overcome. “

