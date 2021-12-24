Jack Nicholson and the family secret he found out when he was already a Hollywood star

Jack Nicholson is one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood and the world. His great talent has managed to reach the most remote corner in more than 50 years of his career.

From his childhood, he recognized his passion for acting by admiring the trajectory of the prestigious American actor, Marlo Brando. Although his first approach in film was in a management position at Metro Goldwyn Mayer, something quite different from acting, at least he already had a place in the industry.

Nicholson’s job was to alphabetize the letters sent by Tom and Jerry’s fans for $ 30 an hour. Thanks to the money that she began to collect, she was able to begin her studies in dramatic art, knowledge that would later open her doors on the big screen.

Jack Nicholson in Easy Rider Photo: Youtube

Finally in 1958, he made his debut in the film “Scream, murderer” by Justus Addis. Later, thanks to his great talent, Jack Nicholson began to position himself in the film industry with great success.

After several participations, in 1969 he gave life to “George Hanson”, a role for which he received his first nomination at the Oscars, as Best Supporting Actor. However, amid great joy, Nicholson learned of a family secret that changed his life.

Although his entire family knew it, Jack was the last to learn that his older sister was his mother. Despite the fact that his real mother died in 1963, that was no reason to reveal the unexpected news to the actor.

Jack Nicholson in The Terror Photo: Youtube

Ethel and John, who he thought were his parents, were really his grandparents and they never revealed that June Nicholson was not his sister but his mother because of what society would say about a young woman pregnant at 17 years old and without certainty who the father was. of the baby.

On the other hand, having a child was going to truncate her dream of being an actress and a dancer, so after giving birth she gave the baby to her mother. Although Jack Nicholson found out at age 37 of its true origin, he decided to keep it a secret.

However, a Time magazine journalist investigated the actor’s life and found the truth thanks to the testimony of Lorraine, who he thought was his younger sister but was really his aunt.

“After all, when I found out who my mother was, I was already psychologically mature. In fact, it clarified many things for me. If I felt something, it was, above all, gratitude ”, revealed the actor.

Jack Nicholson in Someone Has To Give In Photo: Youtube

“If June or Ethel had less character, I would never have lived. Those women gave me the gift of life. They trained me well. To this day I have not borrowed a nickel from anyone and I have never believed that I cannot take care of myself. They made my self-reliance imperative, ”the actor revealed in 1984 during an interview with Rolling Stone.

At 84 years old, Jack does not know the identity of his father despite having received several names, but the presence of his grandmother and mother was enough for him.

It may interest you:

[ Better Call Saul: Tony Dalton asegura que la última temporada “está fuera de control” ]