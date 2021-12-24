INE abides by the Court’s setback to the agreement to postpone revocation of mandate – El Financiero

The National Electoral Institute (INE) informed that it will abide by the determination of the Recess Commission of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), which He pushed back the agreement that postponed the consultation for the revocation of the federal Executive’s mandate.

The electoral body indicated, however, that it will remain attentive to the substantive resolution made by the SCJN regarding the constitutional controversy that it filed on December 7 due to the insufficient budget for the organization of this exercise.

“The determination communicated this Thursday by the SCJN is provisional and does not resolve the merits of the matter,” he argued in a statement.

He argued that the determination of the merits will be essential to meet the express mandate of the Mandate Revocation Law, which states that the exercise must be subject to the procedure provided for holding federal elections.

“As well as the provision of article 41 that determines the obligation of the INE to enable the same number of polls that were installed for the previous electoral process, that is, more than 161 thousand polls,” he said.

The INE stated that these law mandates represent an investment of 3 thousand 830 million pesos, which were programmed in the 2022 Budget Project, however, he recalled, the Chamber of Deputies made a cut of 4 thousand 913 million pesos, which left the institute without the necessary resources for the consultation.

He argued that so far only has 1,503 million pesos to organize the exercise, derived from adjustments and cuts in projects.

“To comply with the incidental resolution of the SCJN Recess Commission, the Executive Secretariat coordinates the Executive Directorates and Technical Units, to analyze scenarios and modifications to all the procedures and activities that the democratic exercise implies to adjust to that limited budget” , he exposed.

He affirmed that the process of verification and validation of the signatures necessary to comply with the constitutional requirement of the support of the 3 percent of people registered on the Nominal List that triggered the exercise was never suspended.

He added that the review of the paper signatures that the INE received in recent days in more than 1,400 boxes continues, which will be added to the 44 thousand 630 signatures that have already passed through the necessary controls and reviews.

He pointed out that once this stage is concluded, the Directorate of the Federal Register of Voters will deliver the results of the review and validation for the Executive Secretary to present to the General Council the final report on this constitutional requirement no later than February 4.