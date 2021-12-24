In the movie ‘The Matrix’ Neo was going to be a woman, find out why Keanu was the protagonist | Famous

With the arrival of the fourth film in the Matrix franchise, the stories about the production and filming of the original film come to light again, as confirmation of the trans story from the point of view of who is still in the closet. , according to the director Lilly wachowski.

Another of the things that have come to light are the inspirations and first sketches of the story, since the Wachowski sisters have commented that they were inspired by anime works such as ‘Ghost in the shell’ to make ‘The Matrix’.

And although for the role Neo today it is difficult to imagine someone other than Keanu reeves, at first other histriones were considered as Will Smith, who turned down the role, and even in the original idea a woman was the protagonist.

Neo was going to be a woman in ‘The Matrix’

The producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura He confessed to The Wrap in 2019 that they were initially considering for the role of Neo to have a famous female lead, due to the fact that the Wachowskis did not yet have a reputation as directors in the industry.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura said that the actress they were looking for the role was Keanu Reeves’ co-star in ‘Speed’, that is, Sandra Bullock. He chose her because she was a renowned actress who could attract an audience to see the tape.

“We went to Sandy Bullock and said, ‘We’ll trade Neo for a woman.’ (Producer) Joel Silver and I worked with Sandy on ‘Demolition Man’ and she was and still is a very good friend of mine. It was pretty simple. We sent you the script to see if you were interested. And if she was interested, we would try to make the change. ”

This idea had its difficulties, since he said that in case of choosing Bullock the script would have to have been rewritten to modify Neo’s gender, but the actress confessed in 2008 to NBC Today that she rejected the role and even that of Trinity, which regrets not taking.

Actors who could appear in the Matrix

In addition to Bullock and Smith, the producer commented that in the casting process they considered and approached many actors for the roles of Neo and Morpheus.

Among the names he revealed are Arnold scwarzeneger, Val kilmer Y Michael Douglas to play Morpheus, although in the end the role ended up being for Laurence fishburne.

In the case of the main role, Neo, they were looking for a star. Will Smith, Brad Pitt and even to Leonardo Dicaprio, who accepted, but after some meetings he separated from the project. In the end the one who accepted was Keanu Reeves.

While Bullock in 2000 appeared in “Miss Congeniality” and continued to stardom, for Reeves and the stars of “Matrix” the film was also a success and spawned two sequels, video games and a series of animated shorts.