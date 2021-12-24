In the midst of the Ben Affleck scandal, Jennifer Lopez is branded an “animal killer”

Tremendous Controversy has arisen around the singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, This after thousands of activists called her attention through social networks after being caught shopping in a clothing store that continues to use animal skins for its items. What did the famous one answer? Here we tell you.

During the last hours, The “Diva from the Bronx” has become the topic of conversation on social networks, but not for a good thing, but for having caused the discontent of thousands of Internet users who are against the use of clothing and accessories made of animal skin.

It all started after a couple of activists recognized Jennifer Lopez while she was shopping at a luxury store in Beverly Hills, known for continuing to use animal skins to make items such as bags, purses or shoes.

The activists did not hesitate to show their dissatisfaction with the singer, demonstrating against her at the doors of the store, who launched strong criticism and insults to the actress.

Yes OK JLo tried to calm the waters, the group of people gave him no truce and instead they began to shout insults such as: “Killer of animals”. Apparently, this did not matter much to him, as he simply accelerated his purchase and requested help from the police to dispel the protesters.

The intervention of the authorities and the security team of the place further upset the protesters, who were disappointed by Jennifer’s decision to continue shopping despite having expressed her point of view on the matter.

