In photos: of Jennifer Lawrence pregnant and in love after Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone

The warm days are about to end in the Northern Hemisphere. While enjoying still pleasant temperatures, celebrities take the opportunity to go out and walk outdoors.

In New York, Jennifer Lawrence was happy and in love with her husband, Cooke Maroney. The actress, who is going through the second trimester of your first pregnancyShe decided to have lunch with her lover in Manhattan and show her belly in all its splendor for the first time.

In the same city, Sophie Turner took the opportunity to spend some time alone with her daughter, Willa, with whom he had lunch outdoors and Hugh Jackman complied with his daily gym routine, which allows you to maintain physical condition. A few blocks, Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John C. Miller, were seen for the third time since they resumed their relationship while the former actress, Ben Affleck, left the Big Apple with Jennifer Lopez after participating in the premiere of the film The last duel.

Meanwhile, on the West Coast of the United States, Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio tried to remain inconspicuous on their way to dinner to the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, but they were discovered by the paparazzi. Anya Taylor-Joy He also wanted to go out to dinner in Los Angeles, and once he finished eating, she started to smoke a cigarette and share a chat with a friend.

Across the ocean in London George and Amal Clooney attended the avant premiere of the film The Tender Bar and they smiled at the photographers.

George and Amal Clooney at the premiere of 'The Tender Bar' in London
Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, were in love and happy on the streets of New York
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone tried to keep a low profile as they arrived for dinner in Santa Monica
Sophie Turner enjoyed a mother and daughter moment with little Willa in New York
Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John C. Miller, out and about in New York City
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck leave the Mandarin hotel in New York after spending a few days in the Big Apple
As he returned from the gym, Hugh Jackman stopped to greet all those who stopped him on the streets of New York
Anya Taylor-Joy smokes a cigarette with a friend after dinner in Los Angeles
