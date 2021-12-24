“In ‘La Fortuna’ Spielberg’s shadow floats”

All those moviegoers who appreciate the work of the Spanish director Alejandro Amenábar (b.1972), who has given us movies like The others (2001) or the Oscar winner Out to sea (2004), they have an appointment on Movistar Plus to see The Fortune (2021), the miniseries that he has made based on the graphic novel The Black Swan’s Treasure, by screenwriter Guillermo Corral and cartoonist Paco Roca (2018).

“I had wanted to adapt something by Paco Roca for a long time because I admire him a lot; I know him; and, when I got my hands on this comic, it was the perfect project for me “, admits the filmmaker in an interview for Hypertextual, “Because, on the one hand, it has the world of Paco Roca: that everyday, naturalistic thing, humor… But it also has the evocation of adventure, and it was just what I wanted to do after a project with as much civic weight as While the war lasts [2019]”.

‘La Fortuna’, a very cinematic television series

The Fortune it is Alejandro Amenábar’s first foray into the world of television fiction; and he assures that he has not noticed that, at present, their dynamics are very different from those of feature films. “At the time of planning the series – and we have really structured it like that because I wanted it to be that and nothing more than that -, of drawing up the production plan and executing it, it’s been made more like a movie, a very long movie”, He tells us. “It was the longest shoot of my life because, in addition, I decided to take over the direction of all the episodes.”

And he continues with these words: “Actually, it has been a quantitative difference for me, not a qualitative one; I mean, I I had the feeling at all times that I was on a movie set. Then, obviously, all that had to be transformed and distributed in six episodes. But it was a question of a lot of material to be delivered, not of the quality of the material; that, in terms of time, staging, working with the actors has been exactly the same job as any of my films ”.

Alejandro Amenábar believes that he has done so well in the recordings of The Fortune as in his other projects. “I like to play with the physical means that are available; I like to optimize and sometimes when you have to save money from a site, it is part of the fiction experience. So, I get along fine. Maybe you have to make budget cuts, et cetera. But I’ve never had that feeling and say, “I can’t do this, and this is important, because I have no means. And in this series, neither.

The most important work of Alejandro Amenábar with the actors

The Spanish director acknowledges that he entrusts the selection of the cast to people whose professional criteria he values. “On the one hand, I had in mind the characters that appear in the comic, some have distanced themselves a little more and even physically. But [la elección del reparto] It is a task for which, for many years, I trust my directors of casting Spanish, Eva Leira and Yolanda Serrano [Todos lo saben], and in the UK, in Jina Jay [Los otros], and they are the ones who make proposals and I trust them fully ”.

Nevertheless, Karra Elejalde, the leading actor of While the war lasts, it was not clear As the mMinister of Culture from The Fortune. “Mainly, because he doesn’t speak English. So, at first, we hadn’t even considered it. We might think: «It would be very good if Karra did this character, but what a shame I don’t speak English»”, Explains Alejandro Amenábar.

“And I even thought of a plan B, which was to find a way for the minister not to speak English,” he continues. “And Karra himself told me:« Look, I’ve already done Galician without speaking Galician. You give me a good dialogue coach and I learn the phrases phonetically». And this is how he did it. And the funny thing is that those who review English in the series, which are the dialogue coachesThey have reviewed that of all the actors and he has not had to dub absolutely anything ”.

With some interpreters or others and, “as is usually the case in all filming”, there has been a very good atmosphere. “Actually, what you have to combine or achieve as a director is that, when you have such a wide range that goes from Stanley Tucci [El caso Slevin], who is a veteran, or Karra, who is a veteran here, or Ana Polvorosa [Mi gran noche], and you have someone with as little experience as Álvaro Mel [La otra mirada], but which for me was perfect for the character, it is to generate trust between them and that they feel that they are all in the same boat and contributing ”, assures Alejandro Amenábar. In The Fortune, “That was a bit his work, that the Anglo-Saxon actors and the Spanish actors, more or less experienced, all felt very safe”.

Director, screenwriter, composer …

On the other hand, the soundtrack from the series It has been composed by Roque Baños, with whom he already collaborated in the long Regression (2015) and the advertising short film Danielle (2017). “For me, he is a perfect travel companion,” says the filmmaker. “I am a musician or I consider myself a film musician but, for that very reason, I know how difficult it is to get inside a director’s head sometimes or a director and know what she wants ”.

The fact of being able to transmit his musical ideas to The Fortune and that the collaboration is productive is achieved according to Alejandro Amenábar with a combination: “The musician has to feel free and feel that he is doing his job and, on the other hand, obviously, I was clear, for example, that the soundtrack of this series had to refer us to classic works, something in which Roque is also very expert. And very generous; he lets you attend his creative process, with which many times, although not always, I was present when he was composing and, for me, it is a learning task ”. And he finishes: “There is a perfect symbiosis, I think, between Roque and me. Or there has been in this series ”.

But this director writes the scripts for his films and, now, for his series and, in five of his seven feature films, he has also produced the sheet music, which brings him closer to a total filmmaker. “It is not a conscious process”, responds to this approach. “As a child, I wrote and made music for the stories I wrote, I did the drawings, without really knowing what this movie was about. And, when I started making the shorts, you end up doing everything in them: carrying the microphone, the camera … And we exchanged tasks among the students who made the shorts in college ”.

“And then it was José Luis Cuerda [La lengua de las mariposas] the one who said to me: “Why don’t you make the music for your first movie?” Thesis [1996]. And that’s how I ended up making the music for several of my films, ”continues Alejandro Amenábar. “I understand that there is an artistic unity when you are covering different parts of the process but, in my case, I don’t make up my mind so consciously. My body asks me”.

The Comfort of the Director and the Shadow of Steven Spielberg

After its premiere in television fiction with The Fortune, does not hesitate: “I I’d be willing to tell any good story in whatever format, be it an advertisement, a video clip or, of course, a series, “he says. “It’s true that a miniseries like this allows me to cover it from a directing point of view; It fits in my head and it is a format with which I feel very comfortable. So I could perfectly repeat ”.

With the artists of the seventh art whom he respects the most. “Since I was in college and I began to be aware of what the world of management was, [he tenido en mente] to Steven Spielberg, to [Alfred] Hitchcock, with whom you learn a lot and, to this day, I continue to learn things when I watch his films, or Stanley Kubrick ”, admits Alejandro Amenábar. “Y, In this series more than in any movie, Spielberg’s shadow has floated, because it plays with humor, with emotions, with the contrast between the sequence changes and that is something that, for this project, was perfect ”.