“In ‘La Fortuna’ Spielberg’s shadow floats”

All those moviegoers who appreciate the work of the Spanish director Alejandro Amenábar (b.1972), who has given us movies like The others (2001) or the Oscar winner Out to sea (2004), they have an appointment on Movistar Plus to see The Fortune (2021), the miniseries that he has made based on the graphic novel The Black Swan’s Treasure, by screenwriter Guillermo Corral and cartoonist Paco Roca (2018).

I had wanted to adapt something by Paco Roca for a long time because I admire him a lot; I know him; and, when I got my hands on this comic, it was the perfect project for me “, admits the filmmaker in an interview for Hypertextual, “Because, on the one hand, it has the world of Paco Roca: that everyday, naturalistic thing, humor… But it also has the evocation of adventure, and it was just what I wanted to do after a project with as much civic weight as While the war lasts [2019]”.

‘La Fortuna’, a very cinematic television series

The Fortune it is Alejandro Amenábar’s first foray into the world of television fiction; and he assures that he has not noticed that, at present, their dynamics are very different from those of feature films. “At the time of planning the series – and we have really structured it like that because I wanted it to be that and nothing more than that -, of drawing up the production plan and executing it, it’s been made more like a movie, a very long movie”, He tells us. “It was the longest shoot of my life because, in addition, I decided to take over the direction of all the episodes.”

And he continues with these words: “Actually, it has been a quantitative difference for me, not a qualitative one; I mean, I I had the feeling at all times that I was on a movie set. Then, obviously, all that had to be transformed and distributed in six episodes. But it was a question of a lot of material to be delivered, not of the quality of the material; that, in terms of time, staging, working with the actors has been exactly the same job as any of my films ”.

Alejandro Amenábar believes that he has done so well in the recordings of The Fortune as in his other projects. “I like to play with the physical means that are available; I like to optimize and sometimes when you have to save money from a site, it is part of the fiction experience. So, I get along fine. Maybe you have to make budget cuts, et cetera. But I’ve never had that feeling and say, “I can’t do this, and this is important, because I have no means. And in this series, neither.

